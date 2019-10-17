Stéphane Fiset's Pharmacy: new location, new concept

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Stéphane Fiset, a Uniprix-affiliated owner-pharmacist, has moved into a new location that offers his patients and customers a more modern space that is more focused on customer experience.

Still serving the Tétreaultville neighbourhood

This relocation comes in response to a request from the real estate group that owns the shopping centre where the pharmacy was originally located. A major concern for Mr. Fiset was to be able to continue to serve his clientele of the last 22 years, hence why his new pharmacy remains in the Tétreaultville neighbourhood of the Mercier-Est borough. "Over the past two decades, I have developed strong relationships built on trust with my patients, and today I am very proud to be able to offer the people in my neighbourhood a new pharmacy concept. We are the first of its kind in Montreal and the sixth in Quebec," Mr. Fiset explained. "The customer experience will still be based on these three core values: trust, professionalism and the ability to listen."

"By adopting this new concept, which includes adding a new Halte Santé, Mr. Fiset and his team of professionals will be better positioned to play their role as family pharmacists and do more for the Tétreaultville community and those who live farther away," explains Alain Arel, President and General Manager, Uniprix and Proxim. With the real estate developers' contribution, a total investment of more than $1.7 million was needed to make this project possible. The pharmacy was expanded by 800 square feet and today features a cosmetics area worthy of a high-end boutique.

Services offered at the Stéphane Fiset Uniprix Pharmacy include:

Specialized and diversified staff with a personalized approach:

Pharmacist, pharmacy technician/assistant, pharmacy nurse specialist, beauty boutique advisers, including dermocosmetic adviser and floor manager.

Various available resources for customers and patients:

Halte Santé training workshops



Make-up and skin health training



Travel health consultations, including preventive medications prescription



Prescribing medications for minor health problems such as smoking cessation, urinary tract infection, cold sores, vaginal yeast infections, head lice treatments, etc.



Extending and adjusting a doctor's prescription



Pill dispenser service



Free delivery of medication program



Anticoagulation therapy tracking



Various equipment rentals including crutches, walkers, wheel chair as well as sale of orthopedic devices



Personalized service for intermediate resources and senior residences



Digital photo centre, including passport photos



Sale of public transit passes, stamps, lottery tickets and gift cards



Very large cosmetics section and greater selection of available products (Biotherm, Lise Watier , Lierac, NYX)

, Lierac, NYX)

Free readily available parking at the back of the shopping centre (it should be noted that construction will continue until November. The pharmacy is doing everything it can to ensure a pleasant customer experience).



Business hours are Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Customers will also have access to on-site nursing care, which includes:

Blood tests



General vaccination (flu, pneumonia, shingles, etc.)



Medication injections



Ear cleaning



Blood pressure and blood glucose readings



Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM)



Compression socks measurement



Wound care (dressing change, removal of stitches and staples)

The new Uniprix Pharmacy is located at 8255, Notre-Dame Street, near the Metro grocery store. We would like to invite customers and patients to come celebrate the opening event on Thursday, October 17 in the evening and take advantage of grand opening in-store discounts offered until October 20.

About Uniprix

Founded in 1977, Uniprix Inc. is one of the largest groups of independent pharmacists in Quebec. The company offers services to a network of more than 330 pharmacies across the province. Year after year, Uniprix ranks among the most admired companies in Quebec. For more information, visit www.uniprix.com.

SOURCE Uniprix Inc.

For further information: Source: Uniprix; Information:Jessica Assaf, jessica.assaf@mckesson.ca, 438-341-2537 (cell)