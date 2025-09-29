To celebrate the launch, IKEA Canada is partnering with WWF-Canada to support wildlife conservation efforts. From October 12 to November 29, $1 from every soft toy sold in IKEA stores across Canada will be donated to support WWF-Canada's Regenerate Canada plan to reverse wildlife loss, restore habitats and fight climate change.

"Connecting children to wildlife through play is a powerful way to inspire the next generation of conservationists," says Alex Portman, Head of Corporate Partnerships, WWF-Canada. "This partnership with IKEA Canada and the SANDLÖPARE collection is a chance to spark empathy, curiosity, and a lifelong commitment to reversing wildlife loss and restoring the habitats they call home."

The SANDLÖPARE collection features 29 unique products – including soft toys, textiles, and play furniture – designed to transform everyday spaces into immersive play environments. Children can turn stools into zebras, rugs into snakes, and their bedrooms into a savannah campsite, sparking creativity and a deeper connection to nature.

"At IKEA Canada, we believe that play is essential to every child's development, and that it can also be a powerful tool for learning about the world around us," says Rob Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer, IKEA Canada. "Through SANDLÖPARE, we're not only encouraging imaginative play at home but also helping Canadians connect with nature and understand the importance of protecting endangered species."

Through its partnership with Nordens Ark, IKEA brings attention to lesser-known endangered species such as the flat pancake tortoise and the slender-snouted crocodile. These animals are brought to life through playful design and storytelling, helping children and parents discover the importance of biodiversity and conservation.

All soft toys in the collection are made from 100% recycled materials**, including the filling, fabric, and stitching. Each toy undergoes rigorous safety and durability testing to ensure it can withstand real-life adventures, from muddy backyard safaris to countless spins in the washing machine. Since 1997, IKEA soft toys have featured embroidered eyes for added safety and expression, giving each animal a unique personality while ensuring they're safe for children of all ages.

SANDLÖPARE is more than a toy collection, it's a playful invitation to explore, learn, and care for the planet, one story at a time.

*Founded in 1989, Nordens Ark is a private non-profit foundation focusing on nature conservation, breeding and rearing, as well as research and education.

**Except for the soft toy velvet monkey & baby that consist of 99.91% recycled materials, and the chimpanzee that consist of 99.84% recycled materials, due to the small Velcro parts on their hands.

