BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA believes play should be for people of all ages, from the young to the young at heart. GREJSIMOJS (colloquial definition: thing-a-ma-jig), is a collection of everyday objects designed to spark the imagination and infuse moments of fun into the daily rhythm of life. Based on research from the IKEA Play Report that shows how play can reduce stress, boost creativity, and bring people together, GREJSIMOJS embraces textures, shapes, and forms that spark joy. Colourful objects bring personality into the home, while other pieces encourage playful interaction while seamlessly integrating into its surroundings.

"The Life at Home Report by IKEA shows that 11% of people say their home helps bring out their playful side--and that's exactly what makes a collection like GREJSIMOJS so special." said Mathias Karlsson, Bedrooms Business Manager at IKEA Canada. "By designing with 'play' in mind, Canadians can express their creativity and personal style while enjoying functional pieces. It's the perfect blend of Scandinavian Modern design and childlike wonder."

The MAMMUT chair, a classic IKEA children's piece designed 30 years ago, receives a costume change with a furry chair cover in bright pink or blue. Storage pieces designed as cats and speakers shaped as mice in purple or green, are functional design objects. The 20-piece GREJSIMOJS toy building blocks can be assembled and reassembled over and over and over again, while a rocking horse reimagined in the form of a bird, is part sculpture, part toy.

The designers of this collection also drew from their own childhood memories, some remembering the objects in the home they wanted to play with but were not allowed to touch, recreating them for a home where nothing is off limits. Others were inspired by the function of an object, for instance how the turn of a lamp began to resemble the head of a gentle giraffe casting a soft night light.

GREJSIMOJS is more than just a playful collection--it was conceived with playfulness at its core. While it invites open-ended creativity, initially bringing together over 20 designers and featuring 12 in the final lineup, the collection remains deeply grounded in the study and research of play.

Insights reveal that both children and adults spend less time on physical play today, even though play remains essential for connection and lifelong learning. The IKEA Play Report shows that 54% of parents want to play more with their kids but face challenges like time, space, and inspiration. To address this, IKEA developed GREJSIMOJS--a collection designed to make play a natural part of the home. Guided by the IKEA Playtypes framework, which identifies five styles of play--Explore, Create, Imagine, Move, and Compete--GREJSIMOJS encourages playful interaction through objects that invite touch, curiosity, and creativity, creating homes meant to be lived in.

The GREJSIMOJS collection will launch in Canada in–stores and online February 2026.

