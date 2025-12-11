Plan and order points are one of the many ways the renowned home furnishing retailer is making affordable home furnishings and services more convenient and accessible. Customers can book appointments with IKEA experts to design, order, and purchase complex home furnishing solutions for the kitchen, bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Once orders have been placed, they can be delivered to their homes or collected from the pick-up location at the Plan and order point.

For those looking to instantly refresh their spaces, visitors to the Abbotsford Plan and order point, located at 32700 South Fraser Way, Unit 80, can shop a limited selection of products from the IKEA range (excluding food – sorry, no meatballs) for immediate purchase and takeaway.

IKEA Canada hosted a grand opening celebration attended by representatives from IKEA Canada, the Government of British Columbia; Abbotsford City Council, Corporate Sponsorships, and Economic Development; Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce; Archway Community Services; and partners from Leeswood Construction and Colliers.

Remarks were given by Janet McGowan, Market Area Manager, West Market, IKEA Canada; Christophe Adrien, Market Manager, IKEA Coquitlam; Bruce Banman, MLA, Abbotsford South; Simon Gibson, Abbotsford Deputy Mayor and Councillor; and Alex Mitchell, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce.

"At IKEA, our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many. And for Canadians today, that means greater value, ease, speed, functionality, and sustainability. In response, IKEA Canada has been transforming to ensure we deliver an affordable, seamless shopping experience – no matter how, when, and where customers choose to shop with us," says Janet McGowan, Market Area Manager, West Market, IKEA Canada. "IKEA has called British Columbia home for almost 50 years. We see so much more potential in this dynamic market and are excited to continue making our products and services even more accessible to the many British Columbians."

With a commercial area of 5,790 square feet, the Abbotsford Plan and order point features 10 kitchen display inspirations, nine bedrooms display inspirations, four bathroom display inspirations; and two living room display inspirations. A team of 10 IKEA experts are ready to offer customers advice and ideas for designing the spaces of their dreams that meet the evolving needs of life at home.

"The Abbotsford Plan and order point has been created with our customers in mind. It's a different space where they can explore ideas, get inspired, and work with our experts to plan and design solutions that fit their home, style, and budget. We'll guide customers through every detail, from concept to delivery, so they can create a home that truly reflects who they are," says Christophe Adrien, Market Manager, IKEA Coquitlam. "This opening is more than just a new location. It's a promise to Abbotsford that IKEA will continue to innovate and adapt to meet the needs of its residents. By creating jobs, supporting local initiatives, and partnering with organizations that make a difference, we are committed to building a better everyday life, not just inside homes but across this great city."

Customers can book planning appointments online at IKEA Abbotsford - Plan And Order Point - IKEA CA or in-store at IKEA Coquitlam.

For more information including store hours at IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/ .

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 16 stores and 10 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit http://IKEA.ca.

