OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Stem Cell Network (SCN) and Capital BioVentures (CBV) are pleased to announce a new partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine innovations in Canada. Through this strategic collaboration emerging regenerative medicine biotechs will receive business advisory support and funding to advance their intellectual property, strengthen commercialization strategies, and attract investment.

Key initiatives of the partnership include:

Business and Scientific Advisory Support: SCN will identify and recommend up to five regenerative medicine companies for CBV's professional advisory services. These selected companies will receive up to 60 hours of expert consulting, including business development, market analysis, product planning, and investor pitch preparation. SCN will contribute additional financial resources to enhance the available support time, ensuring a robust advisory framework for these companies. Support for SCN's Incubation Award Program: SCN is launching a new funding initiative in late summer 2025 to provide direct financial support to emerging Canadian regenerative medicine start-ups. CBV will contribute its expertise to the selection and review process, with a senior CBV team member serving on SCN's Incubation Award Review Committee. Additionally, CBV will provide mentoring and advisory services to applicant companies, with SCN and CBV jointly contributing financial and expert resources to enable approximately 200 hours of support to some of Canada's most promising regenerative medicine biotechs.

This important partnership aligns with SCN's 2025–2029 Strategic Plan, Accelerate, which introduces a new Commercialization Readiness program area. While the Network has always been an enduring partner for researchers, helping move innovations from the lab to the marketplace, this new program aims to further unlock the commercialization potential of Canada's regenerative medicine sector by:

Offering incubation support by providing funding for promising innovations with high potential for product development and market adoption

by providing funding for promising innovations with high potential for product development and market adoption Broadening the network by engaging with industry, biotech companies, and investors to foster connections, capitalize on commercial prospects, and provide opportunities to participate in SCN programming

engaging with industry, biotech companies, and investors to foster connections, capitalize on commercial prospects, and provide opportunities to participate in SCN programming Deepening commercialization acumen by enhancing the knowledge base and expertise of Canada's regenerative medicine community to successfully navigate the complexities of bioentrepreneurship

Canadian regenerative medicine companies are well equipped to develop innovative products that could transform the lives of individuals living with chronic diseases such as muscular dystrophy, liver conditions, autoimmune disorders, rare diseases and more. With the global regenerative medicine markets continuing to grow, Canada is well positioned to unlock substantial economic value. Through this partnership, SCN and CBV will provide the expertise and support needed for Canadian regenerative medicine innovators to succeed.

Quotes:

"To date, SCN has played a key role in catalyzing and supporting the growth of more than 25 Canadian biotech companies through its research funding. This new partnership with Capital BioVentures marks the next step in our journey—by combining our expertise, we are ensuring that promising Canadian RM companies receive the business support they need to confidently bring transformative health solutions to market." — Cate Murray, President & CEO, Stem Cell Network

"At Capital BioVentures, we believe in building and scaling biotech companies right here in Canada. By partnering with SCN, we're strengthening the support available to early-stage regenerative medicine innovators, ensuring they have the expertise and support needed to take their discoveries to the next level. We look forward to working together to accelerate the translation of cutting-edge research into real-world impact." — Jeff Smirle, Co-founder & Executive Director, Capital BioVentures

About Stem Cell Network

The Stem Cell Network (SCN) is a Canadian not-for-profit that supports stem cell and regenerative medicine research; training the next generation of highly qualified personnel; and knowledge mobilization and transfer of stem cell and regenerative medicine research. From the lab to the clinic, SCN's goal is to power life-saving therapies and technologies through regenerative medicine research for the benefit of all. Created in 2001, with support from the Government of Canada, the Network has grown from a few dozen labs to more than 270 world-class research groups, supporting over 250 research projects and 30 clinical trials. Since its inception, over 25 biotech companies have been catalyzed or enhanced and more than 7,000 highly qualified personnel have been trained. In 2023, the Government of Canada announced additional funding for SCN through the Strategic Science Fund that will support SCN activities and research through to the end of the decade.

About Capital BioVentures

Capital BioVentures is a not-for-profit biotech accelerator located in Ottawa that offers early-stage funding and resources to Canadian companies. The organization provides access to specialized drug and corporate development professionals, as well as high-quality laboratory space, equipment, and non-dilutive funding. Backed by a $5.5 million investment from FedDev Ontario, the program meets the urgent demand for wet lab facilities, allowing small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to utilize city-wide resources and essential support services while they develop their products and expand their businesses.

