Stellantis responds to Trump auto tariff with Canadian, Mexican and U.S. layoffs

WINDSOR, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Stellantis has responded to the imposition of a 25% auto tariff with the temporary layoff of thousands of Unifor Local 444 members at Windsor Assembly Plant and additional layoffs in Mexico and at U.S. facilities.

"Unifor warned that U.S. tariffs would hurt auto workers almost immediately and in this case the layoffs were announced before the auto tariff even came into effect," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Trump is about to learn how interconnected the North American production system is the hard way, with auto workers paying the price for that lesson."

Last night, Unifor Local 444 members were informed of a two-week plant shutdown beginning April 7, 2025, with additional schedule changes expected in the coming weeks. The auto tariff on all non-U.S. content in Canadian-made vehicles commenced today.

Unifor represents more than 4,500 Stellantis workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant with additional members employed in the auto parts supply chain, including Unifor members at Local 195.

"Our members are concerned for their jobs and frustrated by the uncertainty that these unjust and needless tariffs are creating across the industry," said Local 444 President James Stewart. "We are prepared to fight for our jobs with the full backing of Unifor members across the country."

Unifor has called for increased supports for workers impacted by the trade war and for strong retaliatory action against the U.S.

"The U.S. is targeting Canada's economy sector by sector, starting with steel, aluminium and auto," added Payne. "Canada needs to respond swiftly and strategically to halt Trump's attempt to steal jobs and pick off industries one-by-one."

