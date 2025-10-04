Unifor rallies to Protect Canadian Jobs in Brampton

BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Hundreds of Unifor members and community supporters rallied today, sending a powerful message to oppose U.S. trade attacks, protect auto industry jobs in Brampton, and demand stronger protections for Canadian workers.

"We're in the biggest crisis our country has ever faced and the only way through it is working people coming together, working with every political leader we can to make sure we are protecting every single Canadian job," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor Protect Canadian Jobs rally outside the Stellantis Brampton Assembly Plant. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The family-friendly rally was held in front of the Stellantis Brampton Assembly Plant, where retooling for next-generation electric and gas-powered Jeep vehicles has been stalled since February. The delay followed the U.S. government's announcement of tariffs on Canadian imports, including a 25% tariff on Canadian-built vehicles, a move that has jeopardized approximately 3,000 jobs at the facility.

"We need political leaders to stand with us and to fight with us. Our members here in Brampton were promised a bright future. Since February that future has been put on hold," added Payne, "This plant is the lifeblood of this community. It's not going anywhere. Restarting the Brampton assembly plant retool and delivering on their commitments is not a question of if – it is a question of when."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed the call to reopen the plant.

"I've never been more proud to stand with a group of men and women who have worked their backs off to build this factory. Our message to Stellantis is clear – we need to get our workers back in that plant," Ford told hundreds of rally attendees. "Our government will continue to protect the workers, to protect their jobs, to protect the communities, and we will always have their backs."

Vito Beato, Vice-Chair of the Stellantis Master Bargaining Committee and President of Unifor Local 1285 emphasized that workers are ready and eager to get back on the line.

"Our members, our families, and this community are ready to go back to work and build the best cars, as we did before," Beato said.

Payne also stressed the need for multi-level, non-partisan government strategies to support Canadian jobs amid the onslaught of U.S. tariffs.

Speakers at the rally called for Canada to stand strong against ongoing, sector-by-sector attacks by U.S. President Donald Trump, take decisive steps to safeguard Canadian industries and communities and hold companies in Canada to account for production relocation decisions.

"This fight is about the future of Canada. It's not just about protecting the jobs we have today, it's about seizing the opportunity to build a more sustainable, self-reliant economy that supports workers in every province and sector," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi.

As Prime Minister Carney prepares for his upcoming trip to Washington, Unifor encourages the government to reject concessionary negotiations and to also develop a proactive home-grown strategy for long-term economic stability. The union's recommendations for Canada to invest in itself are outlined in Unifor's 'Charting a New Path for Canada's Economy' document.

"Our Prime Minister is on his way to Washington this week and he needs to have one message for President Trump. Canada has leverage, a lot of it, and we are prepared to use it to defend Canadian workers, to defend Canadian jobs. Canada's auto industry is worth fighting for," Payne said.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

