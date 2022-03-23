Stellantis and LG battery plant announcement marks a significant move in Canada's drive towards EV growth

WINDSOR, ON, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor applauds Stellantis and LG's joint venture lithium-ion battery plant announced for Windsor, Ontario today.

"This investment puts another critical piece on the board for Canada's EV ambitions – our first, large-scale battery cell factory that targets the growing battery-electric passenger vehicle market in North America. Today is an important day for Canada's auto workers, and for the workers of Windsor-Essex," said Shane Wark, Unifor Assistant to the National President.

The union expects this new plant will support thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Windsor-Essex and the surrounding areas, and corresponds with Stellantis' desire to increase BEV sales across North America.

"This may be the latest major auto investment in Canada, but cannot be the last. It's time for government to put the pedal down and secure more and greater investments to build out the industry. Then, we can develop smarter workforce transition plans, to keep skilled autoworkers working in this sector," continued Wark.

This announcement caps off an impressive few weeks of announcements for Canada's EV auto supply chain, including new GM and BASF battery material facilities coming to Quebec.

The cells and modules to be produced at the new plant should primarily supply Stellantis' North American production facilities. In 2020 collective bargaining negotiations, Unifor secured a $1.5 billion investment at the Windsor Assembly Plant for a state-of-the-art platform to build both Plug–In Hybrid Vehicles and Battery Electric Vehicles. The union continues to seek long-term product commitments for Stellantis' Brampton Assembly Plant.

"This facility is well positioned to supply batteries to Stellantis' Canadian-based assembly plants, years to come," said Wark.

