Becoming a true Heartbeats Billionaire is more timely than ever, as it appears Canadians are already taking the initiative to re-evaluate and reinvest their time. To reinforce the campaign, Stella Artois Canada released an Ipsos Survey, leading up to the one year mark of the initial COVID-19 lockdowns across the country. Evidently, this significant change to our reality triggered a shift in Canadians' mindset, when it comes to "who" and "what" holds true value in our lives. The "Heartbeats Billionaire" campaign helps inspire Canadians to think about their personal values a little differently, so they can reinvest their time on the things that are most important. To further support the global campaign, Stella Artois collaborated with Grammy-Award winning rock musician, Lenny Kravitz, in a 360 ad spot appropriately titled, "Heartbeat Billionaire".

"This life is short, and while the average person is given the opportunity to live through 2.5 billion heartbeats, each one is special and should be treated as such," said Lenny Kravitz. "It's a very powerful message and it comes at a very special moment for everyone to pause and marvel at life's true riches - our time with each other."

The survey revealed consumer insights in support of the "Heartbeats Billionaire" campaign theme, with respondents sharing that they are placing greater priority on friends and family, hobbies, and time outdoors, and less priority on their professional life since the start of the pandemic.

Survey findings concluded:

Fewer Canadians (19%) now say their work comes first compared to pre-COVID-19 (26%)

31% of respondents are taking action to prioritize their relationships with friends and family

1 in 3 respondents say they're having more video calls or activities with their loved ones

As we near one year since the initial pandemic lockdown, Stella Artois Canada encourages everyone to pause and consider investing their heartbeats in the people and communities that matter most. Because in actual fact these are the things that make life feel rich. One way to do this is by using the Rally for Restaurants platform, which supports Canadian communities and local restaurants, while allowing people to share a meal with their loved ones.

"It is clear that people are reprioritizing the things that are most important to them, which is encouraging after a difficult year for many," says Mike Bascom, Senior Marketing Director, Stella Artois Canada. "We want to encourage Canadians to continue on this path, by inspiring people to spend their time, their heartbeats, on life's pleasures and creating meaningful memories. This is why Stella Artois continues to support the Rally for Restaurants program – what better way to invest in your community and the important people in your life, than by sharing a meal with those in your bubble, or virtually. To make it even more meaningful, local restaurants are being supported at the same time."

Visit rallyforrestaurants.ca today to purchase a gift card that can be enjoyed, safely, with family or friends, while supporting local restaurants.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavour and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager.

About Rally for Restaurants

Stella Artois launched Rally for Restaurants in April 2020 in response to the global pandemic and its devastating impact on the local food service industry. Rally for Restaurants is a national gift card program that supports ALL bars and restaurants across Canada by providing immediate financial relief at a time when they need it most. The concept is simple: consumers can purchase a $25, $50 or $100 gift card for the restaurant of their choice, and Stella Artois will add an additional $10 to the value of the gift card. To-date, Rally for Restaurants has registered over 1,000 participating restaurants across Canada, sold over 15,000 gift cards and infused over $800,000 back into the industry through gift card sales. For more information or to purchase a gift card, visit www.rallyforrestaurants.ca.

About the Survey

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between February 9-10, 2021, on behalf of Stella Artois. For this survey, a sample of 1,001 Canadians aged 18+ was interviewed online. Quotas and weighting were employed to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians aged 18+ been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

SOURCE Stella Artois

For further information: Madeline Geddes, [email protected], 647-389-9073; Tamar Nersesian, [email protected], 416-318-3989