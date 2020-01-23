Steelworkers Sign Good Deal with TMS International

L'ORIGNAL, ON, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - United Steelworkers (USW) members working at TMS International Canada in L'Orignal have negotiated a new collective agreement with the company providing improvements in wages, benefits and pensions.



The workers, members of USW Local 8794-01, voted Wednesday to ratify a new, three-year collective agreement that will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2022. TMS International and its employees provide industrial services to the Ivaco Rolling Mills steelmaking operations also located in the eastern Ontario community of L'Orignal.



The new collective agreement for TMS employees provides hourly wage increases of $1.50 as well as cost-of-living increases, over the life of the contract. By the final year of the agreement in 2022, wage rates will range from $33 to $36 an hour.

The new contract also includes improvements to the workers' defined-benefit pension plan and to health and welfare benefits such as vision care, dental care, paramedical services, life insurance and short-term and long-term disability coverage. Early-retirement provisions also are provided in the contract.

"Our members and the employer have built a mature relationship which fostered respectful and productive negotiations and produced a fair deal for both parties," said USW Ontario Director Marty Warren.

"It's a collective agreement that reflects the hard work and skills of our members and their contributions to the company's ongoing success."

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

For further information: Marty Warren, USW Ontario Director, 416-243-8792; Richard Leblanc, USW Eastern Ontario Co-ordinator, 613-632-2995, [email protected]; Bob Gallagher, USW Communications, 416-544-5966, 416-434-2221, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.usw.ca

