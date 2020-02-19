Steelworkers, Laurentian to Recognize Leo Gerard's Legacy

Union and university to announce scholarship initiative in honour of retired international labour leader.

SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The United Steelworkers (USW) union and Laurentian University will unveil a new scholarship fund and lecture series Thursday to honour the legacy of Sudbury native and USW International President Emeritus Leo W. Gerard.

WHO: United Steelworkers and Laurentian University representatives.

WHAT: New scholarship and lecture series in honour of Leo W. Gerard.

WHEN: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

WHERE: Steelworkers Local 6500 union hall, 66 Brady St., Sudbury

The new initiative will be funded by USW contributions from the union's national, district and local levels, as well as the Sudbury and District Labour Council. The USW previously donated $200,000 to Laurentian's Centre for Research in Occupational Health and Safety, representing the largest funding commitment from a trade union in the university's 60-year history.

Leo Gerard retired in July 2019 after serving 18 years as international president of the USW, North America's largest industrial union. He earned a reputation as one of the leading international voices defending workers' rights and as an advocate for global labour solidarity and economic and social justice. Gerard, who studied economics and political science at Laurentian, received an honorary doctorate of laws degree from the university in 1994.

