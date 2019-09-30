Steelworkers Humanity Fund Contributes $5,000 to Support Victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is contributing $5,000 to help survivors of hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

According to the President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund and National Director of the United Steelworkers, Ken Neumann, "the Bahamas suffered greatly because of this catastrophe, and our hope is that our contribution will help with the reconstruction efforts. As the climate changes on a global scale, we are unfortunately bound to witness an increase in similar instances of extreme weather, and should be ready to respond to support victims here and abroad."

On September 1, Hurricane Dorian landed as a category 5 storm in the Bahamas, with winds up to 295 km/h. It then hovered over the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island, flattening or damaging most structures and leaving thousands of people homeless in its wake.

In order to address some of the urgent humanitarian needs created by this catastrophe, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund's contribution will be channeled through the Canadian Red Cross, providing survivors with basic supplies, shelter and access to clean water.

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that promotes respect for human rights and contributes to development projects and emergency aid in developing countries, as well as supporting Canadian communities in crisis. United Steelworkers members contribute to the Fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases employers make matching contributions.

SOURCE Steelworkers Humanity Fund

For further information: Ken Neumann, President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951; Doug Olthuis, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-859-9953, dolthuis@usw.ca; Bob Gallagher, USW Communications, 416-544-5966, 416-434-2221, bgallagher@usw.ca