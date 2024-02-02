STEEL INDUSTRY WELCOMES RECENT TRADE ENFORCEMENT ACTION

Canada Border Services Agency takes further action to keep unfairly traded steel out of the Canadian market.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) welcomes the Canada Border Services Agency's recent decision to apply retroactive duties on corrosion resistant steel sheet from Turkey and Vietnam.

"The trade remedy system remains the steel industry's only shield against the unfair trade that continuously threatens our industry's competitiveness. The agency's decision demonstrates that Canada takes unfair trade seriously and will use the tools at its disposal to combat these practices. We continue to remind the Canadian government that applying retroactivity to their determinations remains vital to ensuring fair trade in our country." says Catherine Cobden, President & CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association.

"The stakes remain high. While we are pleased with this outcome, we believe that the government must construct a retroactive policy that ensures timely and consistent application of retroactive duties. Without a clear and strict policy, foreign exporters benefit from a dumping holiday and the domestic industry, and our workers remain at risk."

