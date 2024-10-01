STEEL AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES WELCOME 25 PERCENT TARIFFS ON CHINESE PRODUCTS

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada published the list of Chinese steel and aluminium products that will be subject to the 25% tariff and details surrounding the implementation of Section 53 of the Custom Tariff Act.

In response, Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) and Jean Simard, President and CEO of the Aluminium Association of Canada released the following statement:

"Canada's steel and aluminium industries welcome this next and very important milestone in the implementation of tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium. This critical step demonstrates that the Government of Canada recognizes the strategic importance of our industries to Canada's economic security interests.

"Canada is standing up against excess capacity and unfair trading practices and, in so doing, is protecting thousands of jobs, families and communities that rely on vibrant and strong Canadian steel and aluminium industries."

"With this tariff alignment with our CUSMA partners, the US and Mexico, we are protecting the North American trading space against China's state sponsored excess capacity and its destructive effects on our markets."

"Our members appreciate the efforts of the Government, and of the consensus among all Parliamentarians, regarding these tariffs on China, which will align us with our largest trading partner and protect our highly integrated North American supply chains.

"The domestic steel and aluminium industries will now work with the Government to ensure a remission process that maintains the effectiveness of this critical tariff regime and only applies in well documented and unique circumstances."

About the Canadian Steel Producers Association

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada's primary steel and the pipe and tube industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada's economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction, and transportation sectors.

About the Aluminium Association of Canada

Founded in 1990, the Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) represents the three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto. Operating nine smelters in Canada, eight of which in Quebec, they employ over 9,000 workers, producing more than 80% of North America's primary metal, with $10,8 billion in exports, mainly to the United States. The AAC and its members are active in the development of best practices in health and safety and responsible low CO 2 production. For more information, visit aluminium.ca or X @AAC_aluminium.

