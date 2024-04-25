Stealth Monitoring Named 'Monitoring Center of the Year' by The Monitoring Association

DALLAS, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Stealth Monitoring, the North American leader in live video monitoring solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 'Monitoring Center of the Year' in the SMB category by The Monitoring Association (TMA) at the 2024 Excellence Awards. The ceremony, held virtually on April 18, highlights the company's commitment to exceptional service and continuous innovation in the security industry.

Recognizing Excellence in Security Monitoring

The TMA Excellence Awards are designed to recognize FM Approvals, Intertek/ETL, or UL-listed monitoring centers that demonstrate a high level of professionalism and make significant contributions to the industry and their communities. Out of 32 submissions across five categories, Stealth Monitoring emerged as the standout leader, showcasing its dedication to advancing the state of security monitoring.

Innovative Live Video Monitoring

Stealth Monitoring sets itself apart through its pioneering live video monitoring technology. Unlike traditional alarm systems that depend on recorded footage, Stealth Monitoring utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning to power cameras monitored in real time by highly trained security professionals. This approach not only can enhance security effectiveness but can also help improve threat detection and reduce response times for faster resolutions to incidents.

With thousands of clients spanning from apartment buildings to vehicle dealerships, shopping centers, construction sites, trucking yards, critical infrastructure assets, and more, Stealth Monitoring is committed to providing unparalleled safety and peace of mind. The company's use of advanced technology and innovative surveillance techniques has made it a trusted partner in protecting valuable outdoor assets across North America for 20+ years.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as the Monitoring Center of the Year by The Monitoring Association," said David Charney, Chief Customer Officer at Stealth Monitoring. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It reflects our commitment to pioneering advanced security solutions and our ongoing pursuit of excellence in protecting our clients. We see this honor not just as a milestone, but as a motivator to continue leading the industry in innovation and service."

About Stealth Monitoring

Stealth Monitoring, headquartered in Dallas, TX, with additional operations in Toronto, ON, is the leading provider of live video monitoring solutions in North America. The company specializes in delivering proactive and intelligent video monitoring that can enhance threat detection capabilities and help prevent crime before it occurs. Their innovative security solutions combine sophisticated technology with human intelligence and streamlined processes to effectively help deter crime and reduce costs associated with security personnel.

With a workforce of over 2,000 employees across 40 offices and eight state-of-the-art redundant live video monitoring centers, their team proactively monitors 100,000+ cameras every night, resulting in the deterrence of 50,000+ criminal activities, 1,000+ arrests, and the analysis of ~70,000 customer videos each year, helping to ensure the safety and security of businesses across North America.

