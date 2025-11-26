BCAA Encourages People in BC to Plan a Safe Ride When Using Cannabis Edibles, as New Study Reveals Effects on Driving

Research shows risk of collisions after consuming cannabis edibles peaks after four hours

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - A new, two-part research study by CAA (Canadian Automobile Association) and BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) reveals continuing public concerns around cannabis-impaired driving, and new evidence that cannabis edibles impact driving safety in several ways and for longer than many might think. The research is leading BCAA to urge anyone consuming edibles to plan ahead and remember: If You Can't Drive Your Body, You Can't Drive Your Car.

The CAA/BCAA public opinion study is supported by simulator-based research conducted by the University of Saskatchewan which evaluated driving performance following cannabis edibles use. Results show many critical driving skills are compromised, including reaction time, lane discipline, and speed control. Notably, the risk of collisions increased significantly over time, peaking at 58% four hours after consumption, highlighting the prolonged impact of THC on driving performance. At just 1.5 hours post-consumption, nearly one-third (30%) of participants were involved in a collision. That number rose to 44% at 2.5 hours.

"Cannabis has been legalized for some time now, but we're concerned that its effects on driving aren't well understood," says Shawn Pettipas, BCAA's Director of Corporate Purpose. "BCAA's focus is on keeping everyone safe on the roads and we want to help people to make informed choices to stay safe."

CAA's/BCAA's public opinion research also revealed:

11% (over one in ten) adults in BC admit to driving while high – above the national average of 8%.

Many BC adults rank driving after cannabis use as less of a personal safety threat than other risks to safe driving, including drinking alcohol; using their phone, running red lights, driving aggressively, and speeding on residential streets.

BCAA encourages anyone who uses cannabis, including edibles, to always plan a safe way home. Options include a designated driver, taking a taxi, ride share, or staying where you are.

"This new data really puts into perspective that the delayed onset of edibles can catch drivers off guard and have a significant impact on driving abilities," says Shawn Pettipas. "With edibles increasing in popularity and the holidays coming up, we want everyone to enjoy themselves and get home safely. Know the effects and plan ahead."

To reinforce this message and support road safety, BCAA is launching a province-wide campaign in mid-December aligning with a national CAA campaign. The ads use relatable scenarios to highlight how everyday tasks, like tying your shoes, grabbing a snack, or answering the door, can feel unexpectedly difficult after consuming an edible. The campaign reminds people: If You Can't Drive Your Body, You Can't Drive Your Car. View the ads: 'Doorbell', 'Candy', 'Shoelace'.

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Evo Car Share, Evolve E-Bike & E-Scooter Share, BCAA Auto Marketplace and Auto Service Centres. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of Ours to Protect.

About the CAA findings

The latest CAA findings are based on a poll of 2,896 Canadians carried out from September 17 to 28, 2025. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-1.9%. The survey had a sample of 408 British Columbians.

SOURCE British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)

For further information or to set up an interview, please contact: Stephanie Thatcher, BCAA, Evo and Evolve, 604-992-0253, [email protected]; Keiko Jacobs, BCAA, Evo and Evolve, 604-290-6082, [email protected]