Don't Let Winter Weather Catch You Off Guard: BCAA Data Reveals Top Seasonal Home Claims and How to Prepare for Them

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - With colder, wetter months ahead for BC, BCAA is urging homeowners to act now to prepare their homes. Citing claims data that highlights a significant increase in weather-related damage during fall and winter; BCAA recommends taking proactive steps now to help people safeguard their homes and avoid costly repairs.

With more, higher intensity weather events including fall and winter storms hitting the province, BCAA Insurance claims from homeowners from 2020 to 2024 reveal a clear seasonal pattern:

Roof leaks: 56% of roof leak claims occur in just a 3-month period – November to January.

Backed up drains and surface water: resulting claims spike sharply in fall and winter, with 65% occurring between November and January.

Overall weather-related claims: 53% of all weather-related claims are recorded between November and January.

"BCAA data shows that fall and winter weather is risky and rough on our homes," notes Lydia Fookes, part of BCAA's Home Insurance team. "The good news is that proactively preparing your home now can cut the risk of costly repairs and disruption, so we're sharing some tips to help people get a head start."

BCAA Home Insurance experts suggest prepping homes for the wild weather ahead with the following essential tips:

Clean Your Roof and Gutters: Ensure gutters are clear of debris and properly draining. Consider adding gutter guards to prevent clogs and help divert stormwater away, preventing overflows that can lead to leaks and flooding.

Inspect Your Attic: Proper insulation and ventilation are crucial for trapping heat, keeping pipes warm (to reduce the risk of freezing and bursting), and preventing dampness. If you spot signs of leaking or damage, fix them immediately, as insurance typically covers sudden, unexpected events, not pre-existing issues.

Protect Your Pipes: Cold snaps can cause pipes to freeze, burst, and create significant water damage. Preventative steps include turning off and draining outdoor faucets, insulating exterior pipes or those in unheated areas like your attic, crawlspace, or garage, and never letting your thermostat drop below 16°C, even when you're away.

Prep for Heating Season: Maximize your home's warmth and energy efficiency by reversing ceiling fans, installing weather stripping, adding door sweeps, and caulking gaps around windows and doors.

Check your Home Insurance Coverage: Basic home insurance policies typically cover damage from internal water sources. Check your policy and explore optional coverage to help with roof leaks or outdoor drain and surface water coverage for more peace of mind.

Set Up Before Travelling: Set your thermostat to an ambient temperature and be aware that many insurance policies require someone to check on your home every other day for longer vacations.

"BCAA has paid out over 95% of claims related to fire, water, weather and theft in recent years, so we're there when you need us. But I'm sure most of us would rather take a few simple steps now to reduce the risk of winter-weather damage to our homes," says Lydia Fookes. "Talking to your insurer to understand your coverage and doing what you can now to prepare your home are both important ways to feel more protected this winter."

