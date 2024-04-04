Stay Home Forever announces merger with Alternative Home Care

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Stay Home Forever Inc. (SHF), leading private home care organization in Ontario, continues to expand, bringing Alternative Home Care Inc. and founder Antonio Bautista into the organization, enhancing their commitment to best serve the community.

Stay Home Forever is pleased that Antonio Bautista, founder of Alternative Home Care, will be joining the SHF team, along with his comprehensive network of home care professionals. In his new role as Regional Services Director with Stay Home Forever, Antonio will be contributing his considerable expertise, based on a solid track record of more than 20 years working in project management and overseeing customer experience. Antonio entered the business of providing high quality private care, companionship and caregiver respite services after seeing the need in his own community. Along with his team, he has effectively served the home care requirements of families with reliable, attentive and consistent healthcare and companionship assistance.

"Since acquiring Stay Home Forever one year ago, we have optimized the organization's structure and systems to enable us to best serve our clients and the community," says Saye Sathiyakumar, President of the Power Group. "When I met Antonio Bautista, I was genuinely impressed by the organization he put together with limited resources. Most importantly he's an all-star performer who shares our passionate, driven approach. This merger is a phenomenal opportunity to further our aspiration to continuously find ways to expand our impact in the home care field."

For more information on Stay Home Forever, visit: www.stayhomeforever.ca

About Stay Home Forever Inc.

Founded in 2019, Stay Home Forever provides a myriad of services for seniors and others who are looking for solutions to help them live life to the fullest. The company works with seniors, children and their loved ones to create customized care plans that inspire confidence and peace of mind.

For further information: Contact head office at 416-701-0181, Email: [email protected]