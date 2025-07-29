Stay Home Forever Inc. Appoints Dane Clarke as First President and Chief Operating Officer

Industry leader Dane Clarke brings culture-driven approach to Ontario-based homecare provider Stay Home Forever Inc. as he steps into the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer.

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Stay Home Forever Inc. ("SHF"), a leading provider of private homecare services across Ontario, today announced the appointment of Dane Clarke as the President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. To support its next phase of growth, SHF has created this new role, appointing Dane to lead operations and strategy while driving immediate impact with a culture-driven mission.

Stay Home Forever President & COO Announcement

Dane brings over 20 years of executive experience in healthcare operations, workforce strategy, and organizational growth. He has held leadership roles at CBI Health Group, Sinai Health Systems, and WSIB, leading initiatives that improved outcomes and expanded service delivery. Dane also played a key role in driving system-level change and navigating crisis response for healthcare organizations, including Ontario Health Teams (OHTs), co-chairing the Home Care Table during the covid-19 pandemic, and a key contributor to various initiatives and stakeholder engagements with Ontario Health. He attended the Ivey School of Business, reinforcing his ability to lead transformational change and cross-sector healthcare initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dane to the SHF family," said Saye Sathiyakumar, CEO of Stay Home Forever Inc. "His proven leadership, deep industry knowledge, and passion for compassionate care align perfectly with our values. Dane's vision and operational expertise will be instrumental as we continue to scale our services and innovate in the homecare sector."

"Joining Stay Home Forever is both a professional and personal calling," said Dane. "I look forward to working closely with Saye and the SHF team to strengthen our foundation, expand our services, and meet the growing need for culturally responsive care in Ontario."

Dane's appointment reflects Stay Home Forever's identity as a proudly minority-owned company. As a second-generation Canadian, his personal experiences bring critical insight to a sector where much of the workforce shares similar backgrounds. His leadership helps ensure that the voices of underrepresented communities are reflected at every level of care.

Stay Home Forever Inc. has earned a reputation for delivering personalized and client-centred care rooted in the belief that everyone deserves to live with dignity, comfort and connection. With Dane's leadership, SHF will continue to expand its tailored services and advance culturally responsive care for families across Ontario.

About Stay Home Forever Inc.

Founded in 2019, Stay Home Forever Inc. is a leading provider of private homecare services in Ontario. The company offers a comprehensive range of services - including personal care, companionship, nursing, and specialized support - all designed to promote independence and enhance quality of life. SHF is committed to delivering compassionate, reliable, and culturally appropriate care that meets the highest standards of excellence. https://stayhomeforever.ca/

