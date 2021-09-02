OPG wants to ensure those taking in Ontario's outdoors – this holiday weekend or any time – are aware of potential dangers around our hydro stations and dams. In these areas, water levels can rise in seconds, causing turbulence and potentially life-threatening situations. Dry or calm riverbeds may look safe but can change quickly into rapidly flowing waterways with dangerous currents. Please follow all signage and other barriers around our facilities.

Enjoy the holiday and remember to stay clear and stay safe. For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

OPG operates more than 66 hydroelectric stations and over 240 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there's no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.

Fifty-six people have died in water-related incidents in the province so far this year (to mid-August), according to unofficial statistics from the Lifesaving Society of Ontario .

. OPG efforts to increase water safety and literacy include programs like the ParkSmart PFD Lending program and the Tackleshare program.

Watch our new public safety video and share to help raise awareness of the risks and dangers.

"Over the past several months, we've seen far too many reports of drownings on Ontario waterways," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG's Senior Vice-President of Renewable Generation. "These tragedies are a reminder of the critical need to take precautions when in or around water. No where is that more crucial than near hydro stations and dams, where water levels and flows can change rapidly, with little or no warning. Please remember waterways near these facilities are not safe for recreational use, and stay clear this holiday weekend, and always."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

