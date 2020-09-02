Evaluate Water Conditions and Always be Prepared

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) wants to remind you to take extreme caution and exercise sound judgement when around water, especially around our hydroelectric stations and dams.

"Your safety is of the utmost importance to us at OPG. Enjoy the last long weekend of the summer, but make sure to keep yourselves and your families safe by paying attention to water levels, changing flows, warning signs, fences and booms," said Nicolle Butcher, Senior Vice-President of Renewable Generation & Power Marketing for OPG. "Whether you're boating, swimming or fishing, conditions can change quickly and without warning."

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk. OPG works with the Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warning and could lay trespass charges where appropriate.

Remember to obey all warning signs, fencing and safety booms when approaching hydroelectric facilities.

Activities on the water can be lots of fun when done safely. Enjoy the Labour Day long weekend and remember to stay clear and stay safe.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas assets.

