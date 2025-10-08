OPG to unveil Nuclear Discovery Centre in Port Hope

PORT HOPE, ON, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) invites accredited media to the grand opening of the Port Hope Nuclear Discovery Centre. The Centre is a new hub for learning, discovery, and community engagement on the potential for new nuclear generation at OPG's Wesleyville site in the Municipality of Port Hope.

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines and Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini will participate in the opening of the Centre.

When: Friday, Oct. 10, 2025



Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Official remarks and media availability at 10:30 a.m.



Where: Port Hope Nuclear Discovery Centre

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Nuclear Discovery Centre, which officially opens to the public on Oct. 14, 2025.

