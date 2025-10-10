Ontario Opens New Nuclear Discovery Centre in Port Hope

New Centre will serve as community information and engagement hub

PORT HOPE, ON, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - This morning, Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce and MPP for Northumberland-Peterborough South David Piccini, alongside Ontario Power Generation (OPG), provided an early look of the Port Hope Nuclear Discovery Centre – a new hub for learning, exploration, and community engagement related to potential new nuclear generation at the Wesleyville site. The Centre officially opens to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The Centre offers hands-on opportunities to learn about nuclear power, energy demand, and OPG's proposed Wesleyville project, as well as the many economic and social benefits the proposed project could bring to the local community. Based on OPG's early assessments, the site could host up to 10,000 MWs of new nuclear generation, making it the largest nuclear generating station in the world.

On January 15, 2025, Minister Lecce announced that the Province is moving forward with the nation-building nuclear project, which will create over 10,000 Canadian jobs, and add $235 billion to GDP, with over 90% of project spending staying in Ontario and Canada. This project supports the government's recently released integrated energy plan: Energy for Generations.

Over the past several months, OPG has been actively engaging with residents, stakeholders, Rightsholders, and the public about the potential for new nuclear generation at the Wesleyville site. This space will serve as another venue for community members and Indigenous Nations to access up-to-date information, participate in activities, and share their feedback.

The opening of the Centre is the next step in the exploration process, which OPG has been undertaking since the Michi Saagiig of the Williams Treaties First Nations signaled their willingness to enter into discussions on the potential for new nuclear at the Wesleyville site, and the Municipality of Port Hope issued a formal expression of interest.

The Nuclear Discovery Centre is located at 115 Toronto Rd, Port Hope. For more information about the Port Hope Nuclear Discovery Centre and the Wesleyville project, please visit opg.com/Wesleyville.

Key facts

Exploring new nuclear generation is a complex and lengthy process that includes multiple opportunities for input and ongoing public education and engagement.

In addition to existing zoning for generation, the 1,300-acre Wesleyville site has access to transmission, railways, roads, and cooling water, making it ideal for new large nuclear.

Quotes

"The opening of the Port Hope Nuclear Discovery Centre represents a significant step forward in Ontario's clean energy future," said the Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "This nation-building project represents our sense of ambition and plan for self reliance by creating 10,500 jobs and adding $235 billion to the Canadian economy. This project and new Centre will be the frontline for learning, jobs, and economic growth as we lead the largest nuclear expansion on the continent."

"OPG is committed to building strong, collaborative partnerships with both the local community and the Michi Saagiig First Nations," said Kim Lauritsen, SVP Enterprise Strategy & Growth. "The Nuclear Discovery Centre will act as a welcoming space for information-sharing, meaningful participation, and open dialogue that guides the project's progress."

"The grand opening of the OPG Nuclear Discovery Centre is an important milestone for Port Hope. Education like this plays a crucial role in unlocking opportunities for critical infrastructure development here at home, while promoting Ontario's clean energy future," said David Piccini, MPP for Northumberland-Peterborough South. "This centre will equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to support our local economy and advance sustainable energy solutions that benefit all Ontarians."

"Today marks an exciting step forward for our community with the opening of OPG's Nuclear Discovery Centre. This is a place where residents can come to learn, engage, and ask important questions about nuclear science and technology," said Port Hope Mayor Olena Hankivsky. "By fostering transparency, dialogue, and understanding, this space will ensure that everyone has the opportunity to be informed and involved in shaping our energy future."

About OPG

As Ontario's largest and one of North America's most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario. OPG and its family of companies are advancing the development of new low-carbon technologies, refurbishment projects and electrification initiatives to power the growing demands of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is delivering these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships and strong communities at OPG.com.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information, please contact: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us on X (Twitter): @opg