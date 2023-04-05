Stay clear, stay safe this Easter long weekend

Spring can mean unexpected and changing water conditions

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) reminds you to stay away from hydroelectric facilities this Easter long weekend.

Following posted warning signs and respecting barriers around OPG's hydro stations is imperative year-round, especially during spring, when conditions may be unpredictable. Snowmelt and spring showers can mean higher-than-usual, fast-moving water as well as unstable and slippery riverbanks. The water remains quite cold, which increases drowning risk.

Spring at Abitibi Falls (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

While enjoying the long weekend with family and friends, please make safety your first priority.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings and police could lay charges.

Quote

"Seasons may change but the hazards around hydroelectric facilities remain," said Paul Seguin, OPG Senior Vice President, Renewable Generation. "Please, as you enjoy the long weekend, ensure your family, friends and pets stay well clear of these areas."

