OPG and OSGE strengthen collaboration on small modular reactors in Poland

New agreement could pave way for OPG to partner in operating the Polish reactors

WARSAW, Poland, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and Orlen Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) have signed a letter of intent (LOI) that paves the way for the Canadian company to provide pre-deployment, operations, maintenance, and other services to OSGE as Poland deploys small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). The LOI builds on an earlier agreement announced by the companies in June 2023.

The LOI was signed by Nicolle Butcher and Jon Franke from OPG and Jacek Drόzd and Bartosz Fijałkowski from OSGE, and witnessed by Paweł Gajda, Director of the Department of Nuclear Energy, Ministry of Industry, Poland and Wojciech Wrochna, Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, Poland. (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

Poland plans to build as many as 24 GE Hitachi Vernova Nuclear (GVH) BWRX-300 reactors – the same technology as OPG is building at its Darlington New Nuclear Project (DNNP) site east of Toronto – at six locations across the country.

OPG and OSGE signed the LOI today in Warsaw, Poland.

This is the first major milestone in the development and operation of BWRX-300 SMRs in Poland. This LOI represents a long-term relationship between Ontario and Poland to deploy SMRs together, which will ultimately benefit the Ontario supply chain and demonstrating the value of being a first mover in SMRs.

In addition, OPG could provide pre-operations services including site-specific assessments, project management, licensing strategy, and advisory services as Poland builds out clean energy generation to meet demand and achieve energy independence.

Key facts

OPG has begun construction on the G7's first commercial grid-scale SMR at its DNNP site. Construction on the first of four planned BWRX-300 reactors will be complete by the end of this decade, with the unit connected to the grid by the end of 2030. Once complete, this SMR will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of 300,000 homes. OPG and its project partners will complete the three subsequent units in the mid-2030s, pending regulatory and other approvals.

Ontario is home to a robust nuclear supply chain. More than eighty Ontario companies have already signed agreements with OPG to deliver the SMR project, establishing themselves as leaders in the growing domestic and global markets for new nuclear technologies.

is home to a robust nuclear supply chain. More than eighty companies have already signed agreements with OPG to deliver the SMR project, establishing themselves as leaders in the growing domestic and global markets for new nuclear technologies. In 2022, Synthos Green Energy and ORLEN established the joint venture OSGE to deploy a fleet of BWRX-300 SMRs in Poland .

. This agreement further cements a well-established relationship between OPG and OSGE. In addition to the Letters of Intent, in 2024, OPG subsidiary Laurentis Energy Partners signed a $40 million contract with the Polish company to complete a Preliminary Safety Analysis Report (PSAR) on SMRs.

contract with the Polish company to complete a Preliminary Safety Analysis Report (PSAR) on SMRs. Orlen Synthos Green Energy and OPG are also part of a technical collaboration group – also including GE Vernova Hitachi and the Tennessee Valley Authority – which has invested in the development of the BWRX-300 standard design and detailed design for key components, including reactor pressure vessel and internals.

Quotes

"With many decades safely operating nuclear power generation, and our leadership on SMRs, jurisdictions are looking to OPG and Ontario as they advance new nuclear power, as a solution for their energy security needs," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG President and CEO. "We are honoured by the potential opportunity to help Poland build a nuclear fleet, while also growing our domestic nuclear supply chains and economies."

"Benefiting from Canadians' expertise allows us to feel confident in building the first SMR reactor in Poland," said Rafał Kasprów, OSGE CEO. "We recognize OPG's experience in the nuclear industry as well as its determination and advancement in deploying the first BWRX-300. Today, we are embarking on new opportunities to bring clean, stable energy for our citizens and Polish industry."

About OPG

