Stay Clear, Stay Safe this August Long Weekend

"Your safety is of the utmost importance to us at OPG," said Mike Martelli, OPG President of Renewable Generation. "We ask that you take great care when enjoying yourselves in and around waterways this weekend. Whether your boating, swimming or fishing, conditions can change quickly and without warning."

According to the Lifesaving Society, there have been 43 reported drowning deaths in Ontario so far in 2019, with 15 of those over the last few weeks. These deaths call for an emphasis on water safety. This means having life jackets or personal floatation devices available when boating and evaluating water conditions before swimming regardless of your age or ability.

Remember to obey all warning signs, fencing and safety booms when approaching hydroelectric facilities.

Activities on the water can be lots of fun when done safely. Enjoy the August long weekend, the unofficial mid point of summer. Remember to stay clear and stay safe.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

