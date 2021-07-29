Stay Clear, Stay Safe, Stay Distanced - Civic Holiday

knowingly bypassing public safety signage to take a selfie or walking along a dry spillway to see spawning fish;

bypassing safety signage to find a good fishing spot;

even attempting to swim in dangerous waterway areas where conditions could change without warning.

This must stop before someone is seriously injured, or worse.

Given the increase in reckless behaviour at our sites across the province, OPG is taking a bolder approach to our public safety communications, focusing on reaching a younger demographic of thrill seekers and adventurists with this simple, yet powerful message: don't be Dam Ridiculous or you could drown. This message is delivered using a catchy song and impactful imagery to tell a story that takes a dramatic and tragic turn.

Enjoy the holiday and remember to stay clear, stay safe and stay distanced. For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 river systems throughout Ontario .

. Obey all warning signs, buoys, fences, booms and barriers at OPG hydroelectric facilities.

Water levels have been inconsistent, due to dry periods followed by extended precipitation across the province this summer.

Quote

"We know the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions means a return to more traditional summer fun, and that's great news," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG's Senior Vice-President of Renewable Generation. "At the same time, it's critical to remember waterways near OPG facilities are not a safe place for recreation. Water levels near our hydroelectric stations can change quickly and without warning, creating strong undertows, turbulence, and sudden powerful surges of water. When you're enjoying the long weekend, please remember: stay clear, stay safe, stay distanced."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

