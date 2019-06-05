Stationnement de Montréal selects J.J. MacKay Canada Limited to update its pay stations

MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Stationnement de Montréal announced today that the company chosen to update its parking pay stations will be J.J. MacKay Canada Limited (MacKay Meters). The project is set to be carried out in phases from July to December of 2019.

This announcement follows the public tender process used by Stationnement de Montréal to select a firm for the project, which includes restoring and updating existing stations, replacing the management servers for the software platform and acquiring new pay stations.

"This mandate needs to be fulfilled now because of the risks associated with deteriorating electronic components within the equipment," said Charles Auger, General Manager of Stationnement de Montréal. "Having reached the end of their useful life, the stations can be restored to preserve the original housing while offering new payment modules with features designed for the future—all at a reasonable cost. Ultimately, it's the users who will benefit from the new stations and payment options."

The pay stations installed on Montréal streets are now over 15 years old, whereas their life expectancy was only 10 years. This longevity can be largely attributed to effective management of the current equipment.

About J.J. MacKay Canada Limited (MacKay Meters)

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, headquartered in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada, is a recognized world leader in the parking control business. For more than 60 years, J.J. MacKay Canada ltd offers customers from more than 40 countries an innovative and personalized approach to their parking needs.

About Stationnement de Montréal

Created in 1995, Société en commandite Stationnement de Montréal was originally founded to ensure the optimal management of municipal paid on-street and off-street parking The Société was quickly recognized for its innovation, its advantageous use of cutting-edge technologies and the harmonious integration of its installations into the urban landscape.

SOURCE Société en commandite stationnement de Montréal

For further information: or to schedule an interview: Marc-André Tremblay, TACT Intelligence-conseil, matremblay@tactconseil.ca, Cellphone: 581-994-5180

Related Links

www.statdemtl.qc.ca

