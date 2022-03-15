The Quebec company welcomed two state-of-the-art pieces of equipment at its Montreal plant, reinforcing its role as industry leader

MONTREAL, March 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On its 100th anniversary, Station 22, one of Quebec's largest producers, distributors and bottlers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, announced the installation of two state-of-the-art pieces of equipment at its Montreal plant, representing a total investment of $6 million. Station 22 set up a pasteurization tunnel, which eliminates the use of preservatives during the bottling process, and a high-speed production line for cans to meet the ever-growing demand for this type of container.

100 years of adaptation

These two innovations confirmed the company's renewed desire to evolve to meet the changing trends and needs of the beverage industry. In particular, the pasteurization tunnel makes it possible to bottle several Station 22 products without using preservatives. The high-speed can line doubles the production capacity for the can format and reinforces Station 22's leading position in the ready-to-drink sector, a sector that has been growing rapidly in recent years.

A history of success

"This is a bit like a gift to ourselves to mark our 100th birthday," said François Malenfant, President of Station 22. "These two new pieces of equipment are the latest milestones in the company's history, which has been marked by many milestones and product launches that have been appreciated by Quebec consumers. We are the ones behind the famous Sortilège whisky, one of Quebec's first 'homegrown' alcoholic beverages. We also launched one of the first gin-based ready-to-drink beverages, the Seventh Heaven line, which is always one of the top five best-selling ready-to-drink beverages at the SAQ," he continued. "With this investment and the support of our dedicated team, we will continue serving our customers with expertise and a human approach for the next 100 years!"

About Station 22

Station 22 is a leading producer, distributor and bottler proudly established in Quebec for over 100 years. The company currently produces over six million bottles of spirits, and 48 million cans and nearly 24 million bottles of wine each year. All of these products are produced at the company's plant in Montreal and are enjoyed by millions of consumers across North America.

SOURCE Station 22

For further information: Laurence Jobin, Advisor, Communications, Kruger inc., 3285, chemin Bedford, Montréal (Québec) H3S 1G5, T. 514-343-3100, #12093, C. 514-207-5323, [email protected]