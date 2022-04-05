OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - In recent weeks, provinces and territories in Canada have dropped many if not most public health protections meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As anticipated, we're seeing COVID-19 indicators rising once again. This is deeply concerning.

The COVID-19 virus has not gone away. We see that Ontario and Quebec have entered a sixth wave of the pandemic. While we shouldn't be gripped by fear, we must use the tools and knowledge we've gained from the past two years to guide us forward as we seek to protect vulnerable citizens and keep the already overburdened health system afloat.

We can protect ourselves and each other, including immunocompromised Canadians and children who are not yet vaccinated, using the tools we have available. Everyone eligible should get vaccinated, including completing their vaccine series with a third dose for citizens aged 12 years and older. We also strongly encourage all Canadians to wear masks in indoor public settings, including schools. In addition, governments must bolster COVID-19 monitoring efforts and share information broadly so citizens can stay informed.

It's our shared hope that future strains of the virus become less severe and that with increased immunity and the use of public health measures, we will emerge from the pandemic in the near future. In the meantime, we must continue to monitor and respond appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect ourselves, our communities and the health system.

Dr. Katharine Smart

President, Canadian Medical Association

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association is the national voice of the medical profession. Our focus is on creating strong and accessible health systems, fostering well-being and diversity in medical culture, and ensuring every person in Canada has equal opportunity to be healthy. In partnership with physicians, medical learners, patients and others, we advance these goals through advocacy, knowledge sharing and granting.

