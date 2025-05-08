OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Veterans Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence issued the following statement:

"On 8 May 1945, Sir Winston Churchill took to the airwaves to declare the unconditional surrender of all German land, sea and air forces in Europe. The announcement marked the end of the Second World War in Europe, and a decisive victory for the Allied forces.

"For Canada, it meant the safe return of hundreds of thousands of troops that had fought so valiantly for freedom, democracy and global stability. Among them was Chief Warrant Officer Anton "Tony" Pearson, who enlisted in 1943 and helped liberate the Netherlands. He was in Oldenburg, Germany, with the South Saskatchewan Regiment when the German surrender was confirmed.

"The end of the war was a moment of triumph for Canada, Newfoundland, and their Allies, but also one of solemn reflection as the more than 45,000 Canadians and Newfoundlanders who made the ultimate sacrifice were mourned. These losses would not be in vain.

"Canada would go on to play a key role in shaping the post-war order, becoming a founding member of the United Nations (UN) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and advocating for diplomacy, international development, the protection of human rights and the prevention of future conflicts.

"At this time of increased volatility in the world, we must never forget that the peace won in the Second World War is not self-sustaining. It requires vigilance, cooperation, and a deep commitment from likeminded allies who believe in the values of democracy, justice, and human dignity. Through organizations like the UN and NATO, Canada is committed to collective defence, international cooperation and the pursuit of a world where conflicts are resolved through diplomacy rather than war.

"As Churchill himself declared on Victory in Europe Day, 80 years ago today: 'Long live the cause of freedom!'"

80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War - Veterans Affairs Canada

