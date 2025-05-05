OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Veterans Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence issued the following statement:

"Over the course of eight grueling months from September 1944 to May 1945, the First Canadian Army played a major role in liberating the Netherlands from German occupation.

"Town by town, canal by canal, Canadian soldiers pressed forward against a fierce and determined enemy. From the Battle of the Scheldt, to the Rhineland Campaign, to the push north to liberate the Netherlands, those who fought to free the Dutch people achieved and sacrificed much in their efforts to bring peace to Europe.

"Private Léo Major became a legendary figure for his actions in April 1945. In a single night, and with the help of Dutch resistance fighters, he liberated the town of Zwolle without the need for large-scale Allied assaults. For his extraordinary gallantry, Major was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal.

"In the 80 years since the liberation of the Netherlands, Canada has worked within the rules-based international order to live up to the legacy of bravery, commitment and sacrifice demonstrated by Private Major and soldiers like him. Our commitment to upholding global peace and stability has been unwavering, with active participation in international peace support missions, humanitarian efforts, and consistent advocacy for human rights and diplomacy in conflict resolution.

"Today, we remember the more than 7,600 Canadians who died in the 8 dreadful months it took to liberate the Netherlands. In their memory, and in honour of all those who served in this vital operation, we pledge to always stand up for peace, prosperity, and a safe and just world for all."

