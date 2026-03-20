OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21, Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, issues the following statement:

This year, on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the Canadian Human Rights Commission is urging people in Canada to confront the lived reality of racism in our country so that meaningful progress can be achieved.

Canada is often celebrated for its diversity, yet racism remains a persistent part of our society. In fact, the brutal legacy of enslavement, colonialism and discrimination embedded in many of our systems and structures continues to affect Indigenous, Black and other racialized communities. It is in our written and unwritten policies, our laws, practices, beliefs and systems. All of these impacts limit people's human rights and restrict access to safety, dignity, housing, employment, and essential services.

March 21 serves as a reminder of our global and national responsibility. This day was proclaimed by the United Nations following the 1960 massacre of peaceful anti-apartheid protesters in Sharpeville, South Africa. It is a day rooted in a global commitment through the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which Canada ratified in 1970, to eliminate racial discrimination wherever it appears.

This commitment is especially urgent today as Canada navigates significant and complex challenges. The urgency of defending human rights has never been greater. Across the country, we are experiencing a troubling rise in hate and violence, record income inequality, and a cost-of-living crisis that is driving people into poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness. Racialized communities bear the heaviest burden of these systemic failures. Our commitment to anti-racism, reconciliation, diversity and inclusion must continue to guide us.

Dismantling racism and oppression require ongoing efforts and allyship from all of us. Speaking out against injustice, supporting equitable policies, practicing inclusive behaviors and creating spaces are essential steps. As the Second International Decade for People of African Descent continues, and in our role as Canada's National Human Rights Institution, the Canadian Human Rights Commission will continue to hold Canada accountable to its international and domestic human rights obligations and renews its commitment to supporting the systemic change needed to uphold human rights for people of African descent and for everyone in Canada.

Together, through collective responsibility and meaningful action, we build a more just future.

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