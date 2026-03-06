OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark International Women's Day on March 8, Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, serving as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, and Lori Straznicky, Canada's Pay Equity Commissioner, issue the following statement:

On International Women's Day, we celebrate the strength, achievements, and contributions of women in all of their diversity in Canada and around the world. It is a moment to recognize the progress we have made together, while being honest about the work that remains to uphold the human rights of everyone who identifies as a woman.

As Canada faces unprecedented geopolitical, economic, and technological disruptions, our path forward must be rooted in defending our values and upholding our human rights commitments. Women's rights are human rights.

A stronger Canada is one where women in all of their diversity can earn equally. While the gender wage gap has narrowed, women in Canada still earn only 87¢ for every $1 men earn--a gap that is even wider for Black, Indigenous, and racialized women, women with disabilities, and trans women. Progress means valuing the care economy so that no woman is penalized for the essential work of supporting her family.

A stronger Canada is a country where women can work and lead in environments free from gender-based violence, discrimination, and barriers to accessibility. This requires us to remain vigilant, so that as our world changes, the adoption of new technologies and AI in our workplaces does not reinforce old patterns of discrimination.

Beyond the workplace, our commitment to human rights must extend to the most basic foundations of dignity. This includes ensuring every woman has access to safe, adequate housing as a fundamental human right. When women are safe, valued, and able to thrive -- Canada thrives.

Achieving this vision demands meaningful action. Today, we call on all levels of government to strengthen the enforcement of human rights legislation, and to protect the rights of all women and girls. We all have a responsibility to challenge discriminatory systems, amplify women's voices, and push for culture change.

Related links

Stay connected

Follow the Canadian Human Rights Commission and the Pay Equity Commissioner on social media.

SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

Media contacts: Media Relations, 613-943-9118, [email protected]