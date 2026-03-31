OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Human Rights Commission

To mark International Transgender Day of Visibility, Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, issues the following statement:

Today, on International Trans Day of Visibility, the Canadian Human Rights Commission reaffirms its commitment to every trans, Two-Spirit, non-binary, and gender-diverse person in Canada.

Every person in Canada has the right to live safely as their authentic self, free from fear, reprisal or hate. Trans and gender-diverse people deserve to be respected in their workplaces, in their communities and when accessing essential services such as employment supports, health care, and housing.

These rights are fundamental to the values that define Canada. A strong and inclusive country is one that upholds the human rights and dignity of everyone, without exception. When the rights of trans and gender-diverse people are threatened, the progress Canada has made toward equality and justice is put at risk.

We recognize the generations of trans and gender-diverse people and advocates whose courage and leadership have helped advance rights and protections in Canada, even as that progress remains under threat.

On this day of visibility, the Canadian Human Rights Commission calls on all Canadians to reject all forms of hate and to affirm the dignity and humanity of trans and gender-diverse people. The compassion we claim as a national value must be made real for everyone, especially in the face of the hate we see today.

Together, through collective responsibility and action, we can help build a Canada where human rights are respected and where everyone can live as their authentic selves.

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SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

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