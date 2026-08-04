STATEMENT - The Superior Court Suspends the decision of the Ministre des Transports et de la Mobilité durable to Remove Air Liaison from the PAAR Program

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Quebec-based airline Air Liaison has secured an important victory in its effort to overturn the decision of the Minister des Transports et de la Mobilité durable decision to revoke its status as an authorized carrier under the Regional Air Access Program (PAAR).

In a detailed ruling issued August 3rd, 2026, Superior Court Judge Nancy Bonsaint agreed with Air Liaison's arguments and granted the request for an order staying the Minister's decision of July 2, 2026. The Minister's decision is therefore suspended with immediate effect, and this suspension will remain in effect until a final judgment is rendered at the conclusion of the legal proceedings. The Superior Court's order has the effect of immediately restoring Air Liaison's rights as an authorized carrier under the PAAR.

It should be noted that Air Liaison is challenging the Minister's decision on several grounds, notably because it was issued in violation of the guiding principles of administrative law and in breach of the applicable contractual framework. The full text of the judgment is available here: JUDGMENT

Air Liaison notes that, to protect the interests of its customers, it had decided to cover the compensation equivalent to the PAAR on its own for tickets sold during the proceedings to suspend the minister's decision. This allowed travelers to continue benefiting from reduced fares without suffering the financial consequences of the ongoing legal dispute.

Proud of its Quebec ownership and its 25-year history, Air Liaison is fully committed to serving Quebec's regions and their communities.

Out of respect for the ongoing legal proceedings, Air Liaison reserves the right not to comment and will not grant any interviews.

About Air Liaison

A regional carrier established in Québec since 2001, Air Liaison is primarily rooted in Abitibi, the Côte-Nord and the Basse-Côte-Nord, where it operates daily flights between 16 airports: Rouyn-Noranda, Val-d'Or, Sept-Îles, Baie-Comeau, Québec City, Montréal (St-Hubert), Havre-St-Pierre, Port-Menier (Anticosti Island), Natashquan, La Romaine, Chevery, Harrington Harbour, Tête-à-la-Baleine, La Tabatière, Saint-Augustin and Blanc-Sablon.

SOURCE Air Liaison