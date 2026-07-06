Statement - Air Liaison Maintains All Services and Reduced Airfares While Seeking a Review of Québec Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility Decision

QUÉBEC CITY, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Québec-based airline Air Liaison wishes to inform its customers, partners and the communities it serves that all of its routes and destinations will be maintained without interruption or change.

Regional Air Access Program (RAAP)

Air Liaison is contesting the decision by the Québec Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility (MTMD) to suspend its participation in the Regional Air Access Program (RAAP) as of July 2, without notice or prior consultation. The company maintains that it has not breached the contract between it and the MTMD and is requesting a review of this unfounded and unjustified decision.

Air Liaison intends to fully assert its rights and is assessing all available recourses to challenge this decision and re-establish its rights.

Furthermore, to protect its customers during this period, Air Liaison has decided to cover an amount equivalent to the RAAP subsidy on tickets sold while steps are being taken to resolve the situation. Travellers will therefore continue to benefit from reduced fares, without financial impact. Customers wishing to obtain details regarding this measure may contact the company's customer service department.

Proud of its Québec ownership and 25-year history, Air Liaison remains fully committed to Québec's regions and intends to continue providing reliable, high-quality service throughout this process.

In light of the ongoing review process, Air Liaison will not be granting interviews.

About Air Liaison

A regional carrier established in Québec since 2001, Air Liaison is primarily rooted in Abitibi, the Côte-Nord and the Basse-Côte-Nord, where it operates daily flights between 16 airports: Rouyn-Noranda, Val-d'Or, Sept-Îles, Baie-Comeau, Québec City, Montréal (St-Hubert), Havre-St-Pierre, Port-Menier (Anticosti Island), Natashquan, La Romaine, Chevery, Harrington Harbour, Tête-à-la-Baleine, La Tabatière, Saint-Augustin and Blanc-Sablon.

SOURCE Air Liaison