OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence; the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence; and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, released the following statement to mark the 35th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize for United Nations Peacekeeping Forces.

"The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to United Nations Peacekeeping Forces on 10 December 1988 to recognize the important contributions that peacekeepers made towards the pursuit of one of the UN's most fundamental obligations: to maintain international peace and security.

"From 1948 to 1988, more than half-a-million troops from 53 states, including Canada, were involved in peacekeeping missions in places like Cyprus, Kashmir, the Congo and West New Guinea. Peacekeeping operations have not always been peaceful, with more than 730 peacekeepers losing their lives as they sought to maintain peace in parts of the world ravaged by war and conflict.

"As we mark 35 years since this distinction was awarded, we thank the thousands of Canadian women and men who have worn the blue beret and other international peacekeeping insignia over the years. As peacekeepers and peacemakers, you have helped to forge Canada's long-standing reputation as a country that can be counted on to support peace operations around the world.

"Your service and sacrifice are truly appreciated by all Canadians, and we recognize your contributions to a safer and more peaceful world for all."

Canada and International Peacekeeping

Peace support operations (1954-present)

