OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), supported by federal cabinet ministers and secretaries of state*, issued the following statement to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women:

"The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence--from November 25 to December 10-- is a time to come together to challenge harmful norms, promote respect, and create a culture where everyone is safe, valued and free from violence.

Gender-based violence (GBV) leaves enduring consequences that can last for generations. It inflicts deep personal trauma on victims and survivors, and its effects ripple outward, impacting loved ones, neighbours, and entire communities. It also places demands on our health care, justice, and social support systems. It is a reminder of why strong, survivor-centred supports are so critical. Ending gender-based violence is more than a moral imperative. It is key to building a safer, healthier, and more equitable Canada for everyone.

Between 2018 and 2024, police reports of intimate partner violence (IPV) went up by 14%. In 2024, most victims of IPV were women and girls – they made up 78% of the total. That same year, 42% of women who were killed died at the hands of a spouse or intimate partner, an increase from 32% in 2023. Indigenous women and girls are disproportionately affected by GBV: Indigenous women (61%) were more likely to experience some form of IPV in their lifetime compared with non-Indigenous women (44%).

These are not just statistics – I have heard first-hand people's stories of lives lost too soon, and victims and survivors carrying the weight of their experience every day. This heartbreaking reality is a call to action to protect our communities and our country. That includes strengthening the systems that prevent violence, believing victims and survivors, protecting women and ensuring their safety. Safe, resilient communities are the backbone of a strong Canada. No single sector or organization can do this work alone. Meaningful and coordinated action across all levels of government, communities, and partners is vital to driving the lasting change we need.

Guided by compassion, inclusivity and evidence, the federal government is taking action. We are supporting victims and survivors, advancing economic independence, and addressing the root causes of violence through policies and programs:

During the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence--and every day that follows--let's stand together to speak out against GBV. As Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and on behalf of my colleagues, I encourage everyone to recognize the signs of gender-based violence, and to reach out for support for yourself or your loved ones. Together, we can protect our communities and create a future where everyone can live free from fear and violence.''

*This statement is supported by the following Ministers and Secretaries of State:

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

The Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State (Combatting Crime)

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts : Sarphina Chui, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected], 343-597-5341; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, [email protected], 819-420-6530