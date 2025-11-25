Statement - The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Français
News provided byWomen and Gender Equality Canada
Nov 25, 2025, 09:39 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), supported by federal cabinet ministers and secretaries of state*, issued the following statement to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women:
"The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence--from November 25 to December 10-- is a time to come together to challenge harmful norms, promote respect, and create a culture where everyone is safe, valued and free from violence.
Gender-based violence (GBV) leaves enduring consequences that can last for generations. It inflicts deep personal trauma on victims and survivors, and its effects ripple outward, impacting loved ones, neighbours, and entire communities. It also places demands on our health care, justice, and social support systems. It is a reminder of why strong, survivor-centred supports are so critical. Ending gender-based violence is more than a moral imperative. It is key to building a safer, healthier, and more equitable Canada for everyone.
Between 2018 and 2024, police reports of intimate partner violence (IPV) went up by 14%. In 2024, most victims of IPV were women and girls – they made up 78% of the total. That same year, 42% of women who were killed died at the hands of a spouse or intimate partner, an increase from 32% in 2023. Indigenous women and girls are disproportionately affected by GBV: Indigenous women (61%) were more likely to experience some form of IPV in their lifetime compared with non-Indigenous women (44%).
These are not just statistics – I have heard first-hand people's stories of lives lost too soon, and victims and survivors carrying the weight of their experience every day. This heartbreaking reality is a call to action to protect our communities and our country. That includes strengthening the systems that prevent violence, believing victims and survivors, protecting women and ensuring their safety. Safe, resilient communities are the backbone of a strong Canada. No single sector or organization can do this work alone. Meaningful and coordinated action across all levels of government, communities, and partners is vital to driving the lasting change we need.
Guided by compassion, inclusivity and evidence, the federal government is taking action. We are supporting victims and survivors, advancing economic independence, and addressing the root causes of violence through policies and programs:
- Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) is working with provincial and territorial governments to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, strengthening prevention efforts and supports to victims, survivors and their families. WAGE is also working with other departments and agencies, under the Federal GBV Strategy, which is the federal contribution to the National Action Plan to End GBV.
- Sport Canada committed $16 million to support the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner to administer the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport (UCCMS). The responsibility to administer the UCCMS now rests with the newly launched Canadian Safe Sport Program (CSSP). As Canada's independent third-party, the CSSP manages allegations of maltreatment at the national level, receives reports of violations of the UCCMS, initiates investigations, and administers sanctions. Additionally, the CSSP provides education and awareness, prevention tools, resources, and mental health referrals to support the detection.
- Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada's updated Calls for Justice Reporting Tool, along with annual progress reports, demonstrates meaningful federal action taken since 2021 to advance the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, which is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.
- The Department of Finance Canada will work with stakeholders and banks to develop a voluntary Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Economic Abuse--a common yet under-recognized form of GBV and financial harm--while Budget 2025 has proposed increased ongoing funding for the Department for Women and Gender Equality to continue to empower women and 2SLGBTQI+ people through programs that encourage meaningful and necessary contributions in our economy.
- Global Affairs Canada works with international partners to end all forms of sexual violence and GBV globally. Since 2017, it has contributed over $530M in international assistance to address this global crisis, and to improve justice and accountability and empower survivors. At the United Nations, Canada has long advocated this issue, through our leadership of the biennial Human Rights Council resolution on the elimination of violence against women and girls. In 2025, this resolution, adopted by consensus, emphasized the importance of prevention through the fulfillment of economic, social, and cultural rights.
- The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is supporting projects that promote safe relationships and prevent youth dating violence, family violence and child maltreatment. It also helps health professionals recognize and respond safely to family violence. PHAC works with partners to improve data on child welfare and maltreatment, guiding early public health action to prevent future GBV.
- In February 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada strengthened supports for victims and survivors of GBV by increasing the length of temporary resident permits (TRPs) issued to out-of-status victims of family violence and human trafficking from 6 months to 12 months, and by waiving related fees. TRPs allow these victims to safely work, study, and access health care while they are in Canada.
- Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation support survivors of GBV by providing access to shelters, affordability supports, transitional housing, and affordable long-term housing through programs such as the Affordable Housing Fund, the Canada Housing Benefit top-up for survivors of GBV, and the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative. The recently launched Build Canada Homes agency will increase the supply of affordable and community housing led by mission-driven organizations focused on social, community, or equity-focused goals. These initiatives are in addition to the $5 billion Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy that funds local efforts to reduce homelessness, with a focus on vulnerable populations such as seniors, youth, women and children facing violence, people with disabilities and 2SLGBTQI+ people.
- Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) supports Indigenous women, children, 2SLGBTQI+ communities and families affected by family violence by working with Indigenous Peoples to fund emergency shelters, transition homes, second-stage housing, and violence prevention programming. Through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and ISC have committed funding for the construction and operations of 38 emergency shelters and 39 transitional homes across Canada. ISC also supports Indigenous-led community safety and violence prevention activities through the Pathways to Safe Indigenous Communities Initiative.
- In October, the Minister of Justice introduced Bill C-14, the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, which would make bail harder to obtain for those accused of some sexual offences. Amongst many proposed reforms, the Bill would add a new reverse onus for assaults on some forms of sexual assaults. House arrest would also be unavailable for serious sexual offences. In the coming weeks, the Minister will put forward additional criminal justice reforms to further address GBV and IPV.
- The Department of National Defence is supporting people affected by sexual misconduct within the Defence community through the Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre (SMSRC), which includes trauma-informed services such as a 24/7 phone line, continued support, community grants, peer support, independent legal assistance and a restorative engagement program – a safe and structured opportunity for affected individuals to share their experiences and foster meaningful change. The SMSRC also provides guidance and support to leaders on addressing sexual misconduct.
- Public Safety Canada's "Red Flag" laws, supported by a community-based awareness initiative, create another path to remove firearms in situations where access poses a risk. As part of this effort, over $3.7 million is being provided to 23 community-led projects that will deliver resources and information on these protections to individuals who may be at risk of firearms-related harm, as well as the organizations that support them. The Department also provides financial support for research and other initiatives that prevent and counter radicalization to violence through the Canadian Resilience Fund. Recently, the department announced $36.9 million in funding to counter radicalization to violence, including violent misogyny and GBV. Complementing these efforts, the Canada Community Security Program offers funding to shelters and organizations that support people experiencing GBV. Renewal of the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking is underway, guided by various consultations and supported by the newly appointed Chief Advisor. Under the National Strategy for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet, the department launched an in-school online dangers roadshow and is engaging with victims, survivors and digital industry to strengthen our collective response, raise awareness, encourage reporting, improve detection, and remove harmful content.
- The RCMP is hosting a monthly GBV speaker series for employees from April 2025 to March 2026 to address topics of GBV, including strangulation and IPV, the manosphere, honour-based violence, and IPV in 2SLGBTQI+ relationships. Training opportunities have been developed to equip RCMP police officers with the latest knowledge, skills and tools to identify, investigate, and respond to incidents of IPV, including involving coercive control, while applying victim-centred and trauma-informed principles to better enhance victim safety.
- Veterans Affairs Canada is creating safer and more inclusive environments for women Veterans and their families through improved support services, targeted research, and increased collaboration with experts in the field. We are ensuring that all frontline staff complete mandatory training in gender-based analysis and trauma-informed care as we continue to advance this work.
During the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence--and every day that follows--let's stand together to speak out against GBV. As Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and on behalf of my colleagues, I encourage everyone to recognize the signs of gender-based violence, and to reach out for support for yourself or your loved ones. Together, we can protect our communities and create a future where everyone can live free from fear and violence.''
*This statement is supported by the following Ministers and Secretaries of State:
- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages
- The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)
- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue
- The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs
- The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health
- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
- The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
- The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services
- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence
- The Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State (Combatting Crime)
- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency
- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety
- The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:
SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada
Contacts : Sarphina Chui, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected], 343-597-5341; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, [email protected], 819-420-6530
Share this article