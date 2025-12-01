MILTON, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), along with Kristina Tesser Derksen, Member of Parliament for Milton East--Halton Hills South, reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to ending gender-based violence.

Every 48 hours in Canada, a woman or girl is killed because of gender-based violence. Gender-based violence not only devastates lives, but also places a significant burden on our health care, justice, and social support systems. Preventing and ending gender-based violence requires coordinated action across government, communities and stakeholders to create lasting social and economic change.

Budget 2025 committed $223.4 million over five years, starting in 2026-2027, with $44.7 million ongoing to strengthen federal action in response to gender-based violence in support for specific populations who have experienced such violence. This includes Indigenous women and other at-risk populations.

In addition, the federal government is introducing Canada's first Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Economic Abuse. Economic abuse is a common but often hidden form of gender-based violence that limits a survivor's financial independence and ability to leave an unsafe situation. This voluntary code will guide federally regulated banks on how to identify, prevent, and respond to economic abuse.

Minister Valdez also reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to continue the important ongoing work with the provinces and territories to end gender-based violence, including through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

"Gender-based violence has no place in Canada. When we invest in addressing gender-based violence, we are choosing a future where everyone can live free from violence, discrimination, and fear. That is the Canada we are committed to building."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Gender-based violence impacts families in every part of our community, including right here in Milton and across the Halton Region. These federal investments will strengthen the local services that survivors rely on and support the frontline organizations working tirelessly to keep people safe. Together, we are building a safer, more supportive community for everyone."

Kristina Tesser Derksen, Member of Parliament for Milton East--Halton Hills South, Ontario

Every 48 hours in Canada, a woman or girl is killed in an act of gender-based violence. In 2024, 240 women and girls were murdered, primarily by men, a 54% increase over pre-COVID rates.

Between 2011 and 2021, police reported 1,125 solved gender-related homicides of women and girls in Canada. Of these homicides, two-thirds (66%) were perpetrated by an intimate partner, 28% a family member, 5% a friend or acquaintance, and the remaining 1% a stranger.

Of the 3,558 victims of police-reported human trafficking nationwide from 2013 to 2023, the vast majority (93%) were women and girls, and about one-quarter (23%) were children and youth younger than 18 years. A small number of victims (7%) were men and boys.

