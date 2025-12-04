The federal government announces new support for women with disabilities who have experienced gender-based violence

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - During the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence and following the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), announced $1,333,430 for the DisAbled Women's Network Canada (DAWN Canada) for their project Scaling Resilience and Change.

DAWN Canada will work with partners to expand a peer support model for women and 2SLGBTQI+ people with disabilities who have experienced gender-based violence. This includes Black, Indigenous, racialized, francophone, or Deaf communities who may face many barriers to staying safe. This promising practice will now have a greater impact by reaching new locations, as the organization will create a new training program for peer mentors and help partner organizations use it in their own communities. Peer mentoring helps people connect with others who share similar lived experiences, which builds trust, reduces isolation, and provides practical and emotional support.

The federal government continues to prevent and address gender-based violence, which requires coordinated action across governments, communities and stakeholders to create lasting social and economic change. This includes supporting survivors, advancing economic independence, and addressing root causes of violence through evidence-based policies and programs that leave no one behind. A total of $223.4 million over five years, starting in 2026-2027, with $44.7 million ongoing, has been allocated to strengthen programs and services for those affected by gender-based violence.

Quotes

"Women with disabilities experience gender-based violence at much higher rates and often face significant barriers when seeking help. DAWN Canada's peer support model creates a safe space where women can connect with people who understand their lived experiences and unique needs. By supporting the expansion of this promising approach across the country, the federal government is helping to build safer, more inclusive communities and ensure that victims and survivors receive the support they deserve, no matter their identity or where they live."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"In every community, women are leading the way, even when the systems around them make it harder to be heard. When we invest in supports that include, uplift, and empower their voices, we're not just removing barriers--we're building a country where every woman has the chance to thrive, contribute, and shape the future with confidence and dignity."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"DAWN Canada is grateful for the support of Women and Gender Equality Canada as we launch our project Scaling Resilience and Change. This funding will help us strengthen and expand survivor-led peer support programs for women with disabilities who have experienced gender-based violence. Rooting Resilience, our approach, centers the voices of women from diverse communities while meeting them where they are at in their healing journeys. With this support, we can continue addressing the needs of communities that are too often overlooked. Together, we are addressing the urgent need to build safer, more inclusive spaces for all women and gender-diverse people."

Bonnie Brayton, Chief Executive Officer, DisAbled Women's Network Canada (DAWN Canada)

Quick facts

The Gender-based Violence Program helps community organizations across the country provide support to at-risk or underserved populations. To date, over $84 million has been committed as part of the GBV Program enhancement for approximately 185 projects that support victims and survivors, prevent GBV, engage men and boys, and advance initiatives to stop human trafficking.

In 2024-2025, the GBV Program reached over 50,000 participants or people directly, contributed to the development of over 5,800 resources, and strengthened or developed over 600 partnerships and collaborations.

In Canada, more than half (55%) of women with disabilities experience some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime, compared to 37% of women without disabilities.

Almost seven in ten women with mental health-related (68%) or cognitive disabilities (65%) have experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime, compared with about four in ten women without disabilities (37%). More than half of women with sensory (51%) or physical (53%) disabilities have also experienced this type of violence.

One in ten women living with disabilities report being forced to give money or possessions to their partner, compared to 4% of women without disabilities. Another 8% report that their partner prevented them from having access to a job, money, or financial resources, compared with 3% of women without disabilities.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Sarphina Chui, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 343-597-5341, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]