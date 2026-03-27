OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Northern and Arctic Affairs

"The Government of Canada thanks all participants--Food Banks Canada, Elders, Indigenous leaders, youth, harvesters, community organizations, researchers, non-profits, retailers, suppliers and government partners--for their contributions to the Food Sovereignty Summit. Over two days, attendees shared experiences and solutions aimed at strengthening northern food security and advancing Indigenous–led food sovereignty.

This Summit marks an important milestone in the journey from subsidy to sovereignty. Guided by the voices, priorities, and lived experiences of northern and Indigenous communities, discussions focused on identifying concrete actions that support resilient local food economies and honour Indigenous Knowledge, governance, and culture.

Participants emphasized the need for community–driven approaches, improved support for local harvesting and food production, and pathways that help traditional foods and northern food economies to thrive. They highlighted the importance of youth leadership, distinctions–based approaches, and better coordination across federal departments.

The Government of Canada will use these insights, alongside a variety of engagement activities, to identify solutions and guide Nutrition North Canada reforms, advance collaborative pilot projects, and continue building a shared and updated policy framework rooted in partnership, cultural knowledge, and community leadership. This work is complemented by today's announcement of over $1.75 million, delivered by the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, for five projects that will strengthen food security across the Northwest Territories, empowering communities with the tools they need to grow, process and prepare local foods.

Together, these conversations and investments mark an important step toward stronger, more sustainable northern food systems and a future where communities have greater sovereignty over their food."

The statement has been signed by:

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

Philip Earle, Member of Parliament for Labrador

Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

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SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]