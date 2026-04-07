In the news release, Statement - Summit charts the path forward for Northern food solutions, issued 27-Mar-2026 by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Statement - Summit charts the path forward for Northern food solutions

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Northern and Arctic Affairs

"The Government of Canada thanks all participants--Food Banks Canada, Elders, Indigenous leaders, youth, harvesters, community organizations, researchers, non-profits, retailers, suppliers and government partners--for their contributions to the Food Sovereignty Summit. Over two days, attendees shared experiences and solutions aimed at strengthening northern food security and advancing Indigenous–led food sovereignty.

This Summit marks an important milestone in the journey from subsidy to sovereignty. Guided by the voices, priorities, and lived experiences of Northern and Indigenous communities, discussions focused on identifying concrete actions that support resilient local food economies and honour Indigenous Knowledge, governance, and culture.

Minister Chartrand announced over $2 million in funding toward nine new Indigenous-led research projects through the Nutrition North Canada's Food Security Research Grant. These research projects will look at ways to make traditional and store-bought food more affordable and accessible in Northern communities. These projects span topics from gathering stories from elders, hunters and youth; intergenerational cooking classes, evaluations of community-driven food solutions.

Throughout the summit, participants emphasized the need for community–driven approaches, improved support for local harvesting and food production, and pathways that help traditional foods and northern food economies to thrive. They highlighted the importance of youth leadership, distinctions–based approaches, and better coordination across federal departments.

The Government of Canada will use these insights, alongside a variety of engagement activities, to identify solutions and guide Nutrition North Canada reforms, advance collaborative pilot projects, and continue building a shared and updated policy framework rooted in partnership, cultural knowledge, and community leadership. Minister Chartrand, alongside the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown- Indigenous Relations and MP for Northwest Territories, announced over $1.75 million, delivered by the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, for five projects that will strengthen food security across the Northwest Territories, empowering communities with the tools they need to grow, process and prepare local foods.

These conversations, projects and investments mark an important step toward stronger, more sustainable northern food systems and a future where communities have greater sovereignty over their food."

The statement has been signed by:

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

Philip Earle, Member of Parliament for Labrador

Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

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Correction: An earlier version of this release was issued, where the following changes have since been made:

In the second paragraph, the 'N' in 'Northern' has been capitalized.

Below the second paragraph, an additional paragraph has been added.

In what is now the fourth paragraph, "Throughout the summit," has been added

In what is now the sixth paragraph, "Minister Chartrand, alongside the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown- Indigenous Relations and MP for Northwest Territories, announced..." has been added. In that same paragraph, "This work is complemented by today's announcement of..." has been removed.

In what is now the seventh paragraph, "Together" has been removed, while the word "projects" has been added.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]