CHIPPEWAS OF GEORGINA ISLAND, ON, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, and the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Rebecca Alty, issued the following statement today:

"This year marks 30 years since the signing of a landmark agreement that transformed how First Nations manage their lands. The official anniversary of the Framework Agreement on First Nation Land Management fell on February 12, when 30 years ago it was signed by the leaders of 13 First Nations and the Government of Canada. This agreement made it possible for First Nations to opt out of the lands-related sections of the Indian Act and shift from federal control over their lands to self-determined, community-driven governance, redefining how First Nations reserve lands are managed.

As of May 2026, there are 124 First Nations operating under their own enacted land codes, and four more have transitioned to comprehensive self-government agreements. Since the landmark agreement, more than 1.2 million acres have been governed by First Nations, reflecting decades of leadership.

When a First Nation approves their land code, they take full responsibility for managing reserve lands, the environment, and natural resources. This empowers the community and its leadership to make laws and decisions about how their land is used and protected. Effective management of lands and resources is crucial to advancing Indigenous economic self-determination, strong communities, and cultural continuity.

The Lands Advisory Board and the First Nations Land Management Resource Centre play an integral part in supporting First Nations with the development and implementation of these land codes. The achievements celebrated on this anniversary reflect the vision and dedication of these organizations and First Nations leadership.

In support of this work, while in Georgina Island First Nation for this celebration, Minister Gull-Masty announced an investment of $10.6 million to further support First Nations' land governance through Additions to Reserves. This funding will help accelerate progress on these proposals, supporting Canada's legal obligations and enabling First Nations economic development and self-determination.

We will continue working alongside First Nations to further strengthen governance over their lands, their economies, and their futures."

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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations, [email protected]; Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]