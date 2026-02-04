The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announces new Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is more dangerous and divided, and this moment calls for a renewed focus on strengthening the bonds that hold our society together. As Canada's population becomes more diverse, fostering community and civic engagement and a collective sense of belonging is becoming increasingly important.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced the creation of the new Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion. The Advisory Council will be comprised of prominent Canadians from academia as well as experts and community leaders, with a mission to foster social cohesion, rally Canadians around shared identity, combat racism and hate in all their forms, and help guide the efforts of the Government of Canada.

As an advisory committee established under the designated Minister responsible for the Canadian Multiculturalism Act, the Council will provide advice to the Minister.

The council's key responsibilities will include:

Consulting and partnering with communities from coast to coast to coast to build bridges between communities and combat all forms of racism and hate including antisemitism and Islamophobia

Bringing together initiatives, civil society and organizations working in the space of social cohesion, to foster greater collaboration, reduce duplication, and better coordinate Canada-wide efforts at protecting rights and social inclusion

Creating a network of trusted leaders from all communities--including civil society, academia, youth leaders and Indigenous Peoples--to provide expert advice to inform the Council's work and promote common goals of protecting rights, equality and inclusion among all communities

Providing reports, studies and other detailed advice to support the Minister

Consulting on, developing and promoting a common narrative that fosters trust, belonging and understanding among communities

Working with Indigenous Peoples in support of these goals.

The composition of the Advisory Council will be announced at a later date.

Quotes

"The new Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion will help build a more inclusive and united Canada; one grounded in our shared values, with a strong focus on community involvement, and rooted in the belief that far more unites us than divides us. By deepening mutual trust, unity, respect and solidarity, we can ensure that every person feels included and valued, and that rights and equality are protected for all Canadians."

-- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

The Council will build on and support continued implementation of Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy: Changing Systems, Transforming Lives 2024-2028 and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

