GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Language is a fundamental element of our culture and identity. The Government of Canada recognizes and emphasizes that Indigenous Peoples are best placed to lead efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages. The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages was established to support these efforts.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced the launch of a Governor in Council process seeking qualified candidates to fill the four leadership positions in the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages, namely those of the Commissioner and three Directors.

The successful candidates will support the efforts of Indigenous Peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen First Nations, Inuit and Métis languages. For this reason, they must know and understand Indigenous communities and cultures and be aware of the vitality of Indigenous languages and the challenges they face.

The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages is an independent government body that was created under the Indigenous Languages Act. The Commissioner and Directors will work with Indigenous Peoples and their respective governments; other Indigenous governing bodies; communities and organizations; the governments of Canada, the provinces and territories; and all Canadians.

Qualified candidates are invited to apply by March 3, 2026. The notices of appointment opportunities are also available in nine Indigenous languages.

Quotes

"Since the historic adoption of the Indigenous Languages Act six years ago, we have achieved important progress in supporting communities to reclaim, revitalize and strengthen their languages. The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages' role is essential in ensuring that Indigenous languages, which are at the heart of Indigenous Peoples' culture, identity, spirituality and self-determination, are preserved and passed along to future generations."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

The Indigenous Languages Act received Royal Assent on June 21, 2019. It defines the mandate of the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages and provides a framework for the appointment of the Commissioner and Directors.

Since its creation in 2021, the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages has supported the efforts of Indigenous Peoples across Canada to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages.

The Government of Canada is committed to open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council processes. A selection committee including First Nations, Inuit and Métis representatives will review applications and recommend candidates based on the key responsibilities of the Commissioner and Directors, as set out in the Act. It will also ensure that the selection of the Commissioner and Directors is directly informed by Indigenous perspectives.

The United Nations declared 2022–32 the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. Throughout the Decade, Canada is recognizing, raising awareness, and celebrating the rich diversity of Indigenous languages. The Decade's main objectives are to draw attention to the critical loss of Indigenous languages and the urgent need to preserve, revitalize and promote Indigenous languages at the national and international levels.

Related Products

Associated Links

