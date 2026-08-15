Statement -Secretary of State van Koeverden celebrates unforgettable Special Olympics Canada 2026 Summer Games

The Government of Canada marks the closing of the 2026 Special Olympics Summer Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta, which saw more than 1,700 athletes from across the country compete in 10 sports, highlighting excellence, determination and the power of sport to bring people together.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), issued the following statement:

"As the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games Medicine Hat 2026 come to a close, we celebrate determination, sportsmanship and power of sport to bring Canadians together. Over the last five days, athletes from across the nation have demonstrated true excellence and strength.

To every athlete: you have made Canada proud. Your hard work and dedication shined brightly, and your commitment to give your very best, support one another and never stop believing in what is possible has inspired us all.

Thank you to the organizers and volunteers. The Special Olympics Canada Summer Games embodied the very best of sport as it welcomed athletes, coaches, families and fans from across the country to advance inclusion, community and participation. Your dedication has helped make this an unforgettable and accessible experience for every participant.

As the Games conclude, the spirit of Special Olympics continues. The friendships forged, the memories created and the confidence gained will last long after the closing ceremony. Together, we will continue building a Canada where everyone has the opportunity to participate and thrive through sport."

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SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]