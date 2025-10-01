GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), issued the following statement:

"On National Seniors Day, we celebrate older Canadians and recognize the many contributions they make to our communities. When we value and support seniors, everyone benefits.

The Government of Canada is committed to providing services that help seniors where they live, including by:

creating the supports they need for a dignified retirement;

funding programs that give older adults the opportunity to participate in activities and connect with one another;

working with older Canadians, experts, caregivers, and community groups to address the changing needs of seniors

providing vulnerable older Canadians with the resources they need.

It's our duty to ensure that the people who built our country have the retirement they worked so hard for. No matter what happens in your life, everyone deserves to age with dignity.

I am truly honoured to be Canada's new Secretary of State for Seniors, and I look forward to making a positive difference for our aging population.

Happy National Seniors Day!"

