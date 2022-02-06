Statement regarding the ongoing closure of CF Rideau Centre

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - CF Rideau Centre has been closed since Saturday, January 29, 2022, as a result of ongoing public safety issues related to demonstrations surrounding Parliament Hill.

From the start of this situation, we have had ongoing engagement with City of Ottawa officials and the Ottawa Police Service. Throughout this time and as of Sunday, February 6, Cadillac Fairview has been advised that authorities cannot provide any assurances that it is safe to reopen or that the police service would be able to assist our security personnel in maintaining public order and safety within and around CF Rideau Centre.

As a result, CF Rideau Centre remains closed and conditions for reopening will be evaluated on a daily basis in collaboration with our community partners.

While our shared primary concern remains public safety and the safety of those that work within CF Rideau Centre, we are increasingly concerned about the economic impact and financial burden for the thousands of employees and 175 businesses that call CF Rideau Centre home.

The continued closure of an important community space, the loss of employment income, and the financial impact on our clients is heart-breaking given all of our shared pain and sacrifice during the pandemic.

The situation in Ottawa's downtown core is untenable and we call on all levels of government to collaborate on a solution.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial, and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Media contacts: Lexa Newell, North Strategic, [email protected]; Emily Ngai, North Strategic, [email protected]