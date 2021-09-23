Statement: Recent online harassment of journalists

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - We at CBC/Radio-Canada add our voice in support of all journalists who are subject to online harassment and worse, because of the work that they do.

It should be obvious to all Canadians that this harassment is unacceptable behaviour. When the incitement to harass journalists comes from public figures, it is even worse.

The work of journalists is vital to an informed public and a healthy democracy. Criticism comes with the job. But online harassment, particularly inciting others to attack someone for doing their job, puts the safety of people at risk. That the worst of this abuse targets women and racialized journalists should make clear just how dangerous this is.

We are working with other media in Canada to support our journalists, and to support healthy public debate. Next week, we will join with public broadcasters from around the world in a commitment to take joint action to address this problem. And we will continue to put pressure on social platforms who must act more quickly to remove abusive posts.

The responsibility to call out abuse online rests with all of us.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

SOURCE CBC/Radio-Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Leon Mar, Director, Media Relations and Issues Management | Corporate Spokesperson, CBC/Radio-Canada, [email protected]